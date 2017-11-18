Did Offset Father A Secret Love Child?

KYSDC.Com

Offset is doing great in his relationship with Cardi B, but it looks like he has another relationship he’s going to have to work on. According to Page Six, Offset had to appear in court and talk about a child he had seven years ago. He had sexual relations with, Justine Watson and this summer she requested more child support.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watson has a 7-year-old son with the rapper and despite taking a DNA test she mentioned that it is his child. Watson has requested more child support, health insurance and attorney fees. Reports state that Offset wants legal and physical custody of his son and would like his last name to be changed.

Offset has two other children by different women and was okay with paying child support, but not the legal fees. After the court appearance he filed to have his finances be private. There is no word on what will happen with Offset and his son, but we will keep you posted.

RELATED: Why Fans Came For Jim Jones & Chrissy After Cardi B & Offset’s Engagement

RELATED: Mother Of Offset’s Son Speaks On His Engagement To Cardi B

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Are Cardi B & Offset Too Young To Get Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: