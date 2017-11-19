Remy Ma & Papoose To Have Holiday Show On VH1

KYSDC.Com

One of our favorite hip hop couples Remy Ma and Papoose will be sharing a little bit of Christmas with fans. According to VH1, the two will have a hour-long special called “Remy & Papoose: A Merry Mackie Holiday.” During the show it will follow the couple as they prepare for the holiday with family and friends.

It will be filmed at their home in North Carolina where we will watch them host a holiday party. It is reported that they only have 72 hours to get everything together, but Papoose is the ultimate host. The show is set to air on December 18th at 9pm/8c.

Will you tune in to this special show?

