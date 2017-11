Rumors are floating that Morgan Breede will be joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Dallas!

Former Mrs. Minnesota International (2016) and the current Mrs. Texas America 2017 might be bringing her Black Girl Magic to Bravo!! She is married to Kim Erik and they have the most adorable 2 children!!! What isn’t clear is if bringing on Morgan means that LeAnn Locken will be keeping her reunion word…that she will not be returning for the next season??

Look how nice and normal we are🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️😂❤️ Happy Fall, y’all! A post shared by Morgan Bredde|Momstagrammer (@hautemessmorgan) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Beyond blessed by their love, support and encouragement. Thank you for being my stable ground during this crazy journey. My heart smiles because of you ❤️Thank you Mary Richardson for welcoming me back with open arms. We are so thankful to be home with Mrs. International! #FlawedButCalled A post shared by Morgan Bredde|Momstagrammer (@hautemessmorgan) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST

