EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Reveals His Proudest Moment & Why Dr. Dre First Turned Down Straight Outta Compton

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston
Sign Up For Our Newsletter:
Ice Cube reveals the proudest moment of his career, how he convinced Dr. Dre to do Straight Outta Compton, & updates us on the “Last Friday” movie.
Watch the legendary Ice Cube‘s backstage interview with Madd Hatta of the Madd Hatta Morning Show before his performance.
The Dopest Music, Celeb News and Exclusive Interviews:
Ice Cube Performs At 97.9 The Box's H-Town West Fest [PHOTOS]
14 photos Launch gallery
Ice Cube Performs At 97.9 The Box's H-Town West Fest [PHOTOS]
1. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 1 of 14
2. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 2 of 14
3. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 3 of 14
4. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 4 of 14
5. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 5 of 14
6. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 6 of 14
7. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 7 of 14
8. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 8 of 14
9. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 9 of 14
10. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 10 of 14
11. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 11 of 14
12. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 12 of 14
13. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 13 of 14
14. Ice CubeSource:Radio One Houston 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours