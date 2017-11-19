EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Reveals His Proudest Moment & Why Dr. Dre First Turned Down Straight Outta Compton

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

Ice Cube reveals the proudest moment of his career, how he convinced Dr. Dre to do Straight Outta Compton, & updates us on the “Last Friday” movie.

Watch the legendary Ice Cube‘s backstage interview with Madd Hatta of the Madd Hatta Morning Show before his performance.

