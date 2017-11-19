Videos
EXCLUSIVE: Bun B Explains Why He Didn’t Do An Astros Song, Reacts To Legends Saluting Him, & More!

Staff
Bun B

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

Watch Bun B‘s backstage interview with G-Man & Chile at 97.9 The Box‘s H-Town West Fest!

The legendary Bun B reacts to other legends showing him love, explains why he didn’t do an Astros song, & more!

Watch the full interview below:

