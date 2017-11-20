Listen To The Voice Of Singer YEBBA & Be Amazed

This morning I was scrolling though Instagram and came across a dope artist that we may need to be on the look out for in 2018. YEBBA (her first name, Abbey spelled backwards) is a singer from New York and man her voices is amazing! Her pitch control is crazy and from the appearance ( just being honest) I didn’t expect what came out but it gave me goosebumps. Of course I had to scroll though YouTube to hear more and her performance on “Songs From A Room” had me waving my hand like I was at church getting ready to praise dance.

On November 10th YEBBA released her first first single “Evergreen” and it is dope! I for one will be interested to hear more from her and see where her career goes. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

