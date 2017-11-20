Meek Mill Out Of Solitary Confinement, Heads To New Prison

KYSDC.Com

Meek Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison and was left in solitary confinement at the State Correctional Institution in Chester. The rapper has had so much support by celebrities, fans and many more. According to The Source, Meek Mill has now been transferred to another prison and will go into general population.

At this prison he will have his own cell and will be better for him. Meek Mill had requested to get out of solitary confinement because he didn’t know how it was going to affect his mental state. The prison put him in solitary confinement because they didn’t know if something was going to happen to Meek Mill if he was around other inmates.

When he goes into general population he will be able to go outside, play basketball, go to the library and other things. Meek Mill was also assigned a job where he will have to clean cells and kitchens. The pay rate for this will be 19 cents an hour. Later this month he will be in court again for a bail hearing.

