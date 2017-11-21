Kendrick Lamar Says His Dream Collaboration Would Be With Anita Baker And Sade

Global Grind

Kendrick Lamar continues his run at the top of the rap game with his latest magazine cover, this time on the front page of Variety’s first “Hitmakers” issue.

So thrilled with our debut Hitmakers issue, fearing the world's great rapper, Kendrick Lamar. We're about to throw our party to celebrate! 🎼 pic.twitter.com/iMGHLaGgTk — Claudia Eller (@Variety_Claudia) November 18, 2017

Along with getting the cover of the magazine, the publication also did some other research on the kingdom of Kendrick, uncovering some information about the star that might not already be public info for some of his fans. The Compton rapper answers questions about the last TV show he binge watched–Stranger Things, what his profession would be if he didn’t have such a talent for rapping–an astrologer, and how he listens to music–he’s still a consumer who purchases tangible music, and his favorite place to buy is the thrift store.

Along with a plethora of other questions, Lamar also talks about what his dream collaborations would be, and his answer is two legends: Anita Baker and Sade.

Peep the full video to see Kendrick’s answers to a couple of other questions, and check out the hitmaker’s full interview with Variety for even more on the star here.

