The DMV showed up and showed out Monday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The DMV rapper bought Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy for this must watch live version of the #1 Record in the country, “Crew.

One time for GoldLink’s microphone being shaped like a red telephone receiver! We found that pretty dope!

GoldLink’s At What Cost is out now.

Press play.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: