Strike A Pose! Phaedra Parks Lands Contract With Wilhelmina Models

Looks like Phaedra Parks is trying to make a comeback after getting booted from hit reality show the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The 5’1″ lawyer and mortician just landed a modeling contract with Wilhelmina Models!

Parks sat down with US Weekly to spill the tea on her new gig, which she believes will continue to hone in that idea that models can come in all shapes, sizes and heights.

“I think I’m the face of “yes you can.” I’m a small town girl who has followed her dreams. Yes you can be a mom, yes you can be a lawyer and yes you can be a model. When the opportunity presented itself some people asked me “Why?’ and I said “Why not?,” Parks stressed.

She added, “A supermodel started this company and she wanted to give power back to the women and I think I stand for the same things. I have the opportunity to show people that beauty can come in every size, shade, color and age. It’s exciting and an adventure!”

When asked about the opportunity to rep for under-served markets, she said it’s feels “great.”

“I feel great about being different, in light of what’s going on now, politically … I think women need to be empowered to stand in their truth, to be different, dare to be diverse and stand up in times of controversy. I’m excited for that part.”

Parks also had a few thoughts on having to show some skin during her photo shoots, which apparently, RHOA set up her for that!

“I don’t mind baring it all, I have been wearing g-strings and baring it all really every season for seven years. I had two children on national T.V. I love nudity! I’ve brought a lot of exotic entertainers on the show, so I love my body and I’ve got curves. I’m a mother of two children, so I’m not perfect, but I have no problem getting naked.”

She also shared what her ultimate dream campaign would be.

“Well I would love be the face of skin care brand. I have great skin, I love makeup, but I love to be able to take off the makeup and have beautiful skin. I also think a lot of girls are looking on Instagram for an idealized standard of beauty that requires a lot of makeup. Those are not the faces of what real women look like,” Parks explained.

And despite all the drama she’s been in lately, let her tell it, it’s not affecting her businesses.

“Being a mortician is a passion of mine and everything I’m passionate about I just dive right in. This is our peak season actually, the peak season from deaths is from Halloween to around Valentine’s Day, so we’re very busy — people are going to glory pretty regularly. I’m directing a few funerals this weekend. I know it’s morbid, but I love being the final party planner.”

Well congrats Phaedra!

