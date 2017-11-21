Rutina Wesley Of “Queen Sugar” Announces Engagement

It looks like congrats is in order for “Queen Sugar” star, Rutina Wesley. According to The Root, the actress is engaged and happily in love with her fiancé Chef Shonda. The chef is well known in New Orleans. Wesley divorced her ex-husband, Jacob Fishel in 2013 and now it’s time for love again.
#OdeToLVAActingExercises LOLITA….Lolita….LIGHT of my LIFE….LIGHT of my LIFE…FIRE of my LOINS… FIRE of my LOINS…MY SIN….My SIN….MY SOUL…My SOUL….The tip of the TONGUE….the tip of the TONGUE….Takes a trip down the PALETTE…. takes a trip down the PALETTE….To tap lightly at THREE….To Tap LIGHTLY At THREE….LO…Lo…LI…Li…TA…Ta #StillRingsTrue #AlwaysMORENeverLESSISaidYES #SheFeedsMySOUL #IWasLookingAtHERAndFoundMyJOY #ImHavingAPrivateParty #LoveOfMyLIFEYouAreMyFriend #AllIHadToDoWasTurnAround @chef_shonda #ILoveYouMoreThanWORDS
On Snapchat the actress posted a pic of her engagement ring and some shots of Shonda for fans to see. In a post earlier this month, Wesley wrote on a picture of them, “#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life….” We are so happy for this beautiful couple!
