Rutina Wesley Of “Queen Sugar” Announces Engagement

KYSDC.Com

It looks like congrats is in order for “Queen Sugar” star, Rutina Wesley. According to The Root, the actress is engaged and happily in love with her fiancé Chef Shonda. The chef is well known in New Orleans. Wesley divorced her ex-husband, Jacob Fishel in 2013 and now it’s time for love again.

#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life…. A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On Snapchat the actress posted a pic of her engagement ring and some shots of Shonda for fans to see. In a post earlier this month, Wesley wrote on a picture of them, “#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life….” We are so happy for this beautiful couple!

RELATED: “Queen Sugar” Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay Inks Sweet Deal With HARPO

RELATED: “Queen Sugar” Actor Comes Out As Transgender

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey On How “Queen Sugar” Inspired Her Own Sex Life

The Latest: