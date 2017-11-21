News & Gossip
Rutina Wesley Of “Queen Sugar” Announces Engagement

Rutina Wesley, Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart And Mamrie Hart Visit Hollywood Today Live

Source: David Livingston / Getty

It looks like congrats is in order for “Queen Sugar” star, Rutina Wesley. According to The Root, the actress is engaged and happily in love with her fiancé Chef Shonda. The chef is well known in New Orleans. Wesley divorced her ex-husband, Jacob Fishel in 2013 and now it’s time for love again.

#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life….

A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on

 

On Snapchat the actress posted a pic of her engagement ring and some shots of Shonda for fans to see. In a post earlier this month, Wesley wrote on a picture of them, “#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life….” We are so happy for this beautiful couple!

