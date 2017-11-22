Best Friends Deliver Each Other’s Babies

KYSDC.Com

Best friends do just about everything for each other, but these pair of besties did the unthinkable. According to Essence, Dr. Laquita Martinez helped her friend Dr. Jocelyn Slaughter deliver her first child in 2014. Three years later Slaughter then helped Martinez deliver her third child.

Slaughter said, “It was an amazing experience. I was definitely nervous … just operating on your best friend is a little scary, but I knew that I had to do it. I knew that she wanted me to and that I wouldn’t want her do it with anybody else.” The two met each other in 2008 while they were doing their residency.

They became very close over time especially when Martinez lost her baby boy at only 26 weeks. She said, “That was probably one of the most difficult things an OB-GYN could do was bury my own child.” During each pregnancy the two share moments with each other such as baby’s first heartbeat, gender reveal and more. Slaughter is now pregnant with her second child and is happy that she has her best friend to get through this again.

