Music
Home > Music

No Women Allowed At Nelly Concert In Saudi Arabia

Word, Nelly?

Global Grind
Leave a comment
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

Country Grammar rapper Nelly is due to perform for a concert in Jeddah on December 14, alongside Algerian singer Cheb Khaled.  But there’s one hiccup—women will not be allowed to view the concert, as it is a male-only event.

With hits like “Dilemma,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot In Herre,” and “Flap Your Wings,” there’s no doubt that women all over the world make up a large percentage of Nelly’s fan base. Still, it’s a no for the ladies and people are utterly confused.

On the other side, there’s been talk from Saudi Arabia that Nelly shouldn’t be allowed to perform at all, due to his 2015 possession of marijuana case. Thoughts?

Nelly & Ashanti Tear The Roof Off The Club In Atlanta (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

Nelly & Ashanti Tear The Roof Off The Club In Atlanta (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Nelly & Ashanti Tear The Roof Off The Club In Atlanta (PHOTOS)

Nelly & Ashanti Tear The Roof Off The Club In Atlanta (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos