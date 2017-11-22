No Women Allowed At Nelly Concert In Saudi Arabia

Country Grammar rapper Nelly is due to perform for a concert in Jeddah on December 14, alongside Algerian singer Cheb Khaled. But there’s one hiccup—women will not be allowed to view the concert, as it is a male-only event.
With hits like “Dilemma,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot In Herre,” and “Flap Your Wings,” there’s no doubt that women all over the world make up a large percentage of Nelly’s fan base. Still, it’s a no for the ladies and people are utterly confused.
On the other side, there’s been talk from Saudi Arabia that Nelly shouldn’t be allowed to perform at all, due to his 2015 possession of marijuana case. Thoughts?
