No Women Allowed At Nelly Concert In Saudi Arabia

Country Grammar rapper Nelly is due to perform for a concert in Jeddah on December 14, alongside Algerian singer Cheb Khaled. But there’s one hiccup—women will not be allowed to view the concert, as it is a male-only event.

تعالوا نـ #أكشنها سوا لأول مرة في المملكة مع الشاب خالد والمطرب العالمي نيللي!🎤😍 #شتانا_ترفيه #نيللي_والشاب_خالد_في_السعودية A post shared by روزنامة الترفيه (@roznamah_sa) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:06am PST

With hits like “Dilemma,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot In Herre,” and “Flap Your Wings,” there’s no doubt that women all over the world make up a large percentage of Nelly’s fan base. Still, it’s a no for the ladies and people are utterly confused.

What men want to see Nelly perform? https://t.co/JZUFcHgIAc — 👑 Genghis Kellz (@KMJeezy) November 22, 2017

So, will Nelly teach Saudi men how to respect women, or how to grab their junk? https://t.co/8E1BmLSF1C — On The Left Coast (@MLCzone) November 22, 2017

wassup Nelly u good? Damn!!Why Men ONLY!!! https://t.co/ATfqSFzY2r — rosalyne mwita (@rosalyne2) November 22, 2017

On the other side, there’s been talk from Saudi Arabia that Nelly shouldn’t be allowed to perform at all, due to his 2015 possession of marijuana case. Thoughts?