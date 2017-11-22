Music
Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, & Freeky Zekey Announce New Dipset EP & Movie

Dipset, dipset, dipset.

Global Grind
Dipset has fans losing their minds now that they’re giving the group another shot and now, there’s even more good news. Jimmy, Juelz, and Freeky Zekey stopped by MTV’s TRL and announced a new EP and movie. The EP will include 7 songs and should be dropping soon, though no release date was revealed. Watch the clip up top for more details, plus Dipset’s transformation over the years below.

