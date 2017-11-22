Uncategorized
Cam Vs. Food: Tamar Braxton Describes Her Perfect Turkey Day

kysdc Staff
Ever wonder what your favorite celebs eat for Thanksgiving? Or more specifically how “Turkey Day” goes down at the Braxton family table?

RVA’s favorite foodie, Cam Cooper, found out when he recently sat down with Tamar Braxton. Even a few Tamartians got in on the fun, as they got to witness the interview and hang with their favorite Braxton!

Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond

Source: Radio One Richmond / courtesy of Radio One Richmond

The vocal powerhouse takes the stage tonight for The Great Xscape Tour at the Richmond Coliseum along with Xscape and Monica.

See all the fun with Cam and the lovely Tamar Braxton above!

