Hilarious! Tamar Braxton Plays “Totally Tamar” With iPower’s Jackie Paige

It’s holiday season! Everyone is looking for a good time and who is more entertaining than Tamar Braxton? A talented songstress, host, actress — is there anything this woman can’t do?! I doubt it.

The Bluebird of Happiness vocalist is currently in Richmond on The Great Xscape Tour, and will be taking the stage tonight along with Monica and the recently reunited Xscape. In other words, get ready these ladies are about to tear the Richmond Coliseum DOWN!

So, before hitting the stage we decided to test Tamar’s knowledge of her own lyrics with a little game we call Totally Tamar or Unfortunate Imposter!

Check out iPower’s Jackie Paige and Tamar Braxton above!

