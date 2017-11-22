Hilarious! Tamar Braxton Plays “Totally Tamar” With iPower’s Jackie Paige

It’s holiday season! Everyone is looking for a good time and who is more entertaining than Tamar Braxton? A talented songstress, host, actress — is there anything this woman can’t do?! I doubt it.

The Bluebird of Happiness vocalist is currently in Richmond on The Great Xscape Tour, and will be taking the stage tonight along with Monica and the recently reunited Xscape. In other words, get ready these ladies are about to tear the Richmond Coliseum DOWN!

So, before hitting the stage we decided to test Tamar’s knowledge of her own lyrics with a little game we call Totally Tamar or Unfortunate Imposter!

Check out iPower’s Jackie Paige and Tamar Braxton above!

Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond [PHOTOS] 21 photos Launch gallery Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond [PHOTOS] 1. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 1 of 21 2. Tamar Braxton In The Studio 2 of 21 3. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 3 of 21 4. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 4 of 21 5. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 5 of 21 6. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 6 of 21 7. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 7 of 21 8. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 8 of 21 9. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 9 of 21 10. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 10 of 21 11. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 11 of 21 12. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 12 of 21 13. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 13 of 21 14. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 14 of 21 15. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 15 of 21 16. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 16 of 21 17. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 17 of 21 18. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 18 of 21 19. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 19 of 21 20. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 20 of 21 21. Tamar Braxton Meet & Greet 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond [PHOTOS] Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond [PHOTOS] Tamar Braxton stopped by the Radio One Richmond office to hang with fans before hitting the stage for the Great Xscape Tour.

