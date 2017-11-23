Bambino Gold Found Dead In Alabama

KYSDC.Com

Weeks ago Atlanta rapper Bambino Gold and his cousin Skooly Wit Da Tooly were reported missing. The mother of Skooly Wit Da Tooly asked for help from the public to find them. According to Hip Hop DX, both of their bodies have recently been found.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Their bodies were found nearly 40 miles from Montgomery Alabama. Sheriff Andre Brunson reported that someone walking in the area discovered one of the bodies and asked a friend to call the police. While they viewed the area the other body was found nearly four miles away.

As the investigation continues it is reported that this was a homicide. Brunson said, “They were not far off of the road at all. It looks like somebody placed them there. I don’t think they were killed there.” A tribute was shared on social media by Migo showing Bambino Gold with his son and it said, “No matter what’s going on in the streets nobody deserves to be taken from their family.” We will keep this family in our prayers.

RELATED: Della Reese Dead At 86

RELATED: Charles Manson, Mass Murder Who Wanted To Spark Race War, Dead At 83

RELATED: Robert Guillaume Dead At 89

The Latest: