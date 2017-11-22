Lance Gross Shows Fans What It’s Like To Juggle Work And Dad Life [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

So many times we look into how mom’s juggle work and their children, overtime things have changed. In a video by Madam Noire called “Dad’s On The Move,” actor, Lance Gross shows us just how he does it all and still makes time for his adorable daughter Berkeley Gross.

In the beginning Gross lists out all the things on his to-do list, which includes a photoshoot, play date, rehearsing lines and then having a dinner date with his daughter. If you didn’t know the actors passion is to capture moments in photos at his studio. He then moves on to doing arts & crafts with Berkeley and from the looks of it they are having a great time.

Gross heads home to put Berkeley down for a nap and he moves on to practicing his lines for the show “Star.” Then he gets Berkeley dressed for bed and they eat dinner. Gross showed us so much during the day of daddy day care and we are so happy he let us in on some of these precious moments.

