Michael Vick’s Wife Gives Birth To Their Third Child [PHOTO]

Michael Vick is having a pretty good year. The former NFL player became a NFL Analyst for Fox Sports and just welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Kijafa Vick. According to Essence, this is their third child together and Vick has another son from a different woman.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
On Instagram, his wife posted a picture of Vick holding his newborn and captioned it, “Christmas came early for us this year.” While on “Baller Wives” the couple announced that they would be having another baby and they were pretty excited about it. Congratulations Mike Vick!
RELATED: Michael Vick Lands Job With FOX Sports
RELATED: Michael Vick’s Wife Refused Sex Over Kaepernick Comments
RELATED: Michael Vick Apologizes (Again) For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
The Latest:
- V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The Holidays With ‘Christmas Time On The Black Hand Side’
- ‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To Replace Charlie Rose
- Bambino Gold Found Dead In Alabama
- Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault