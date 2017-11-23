Eminem Reveals That Working With Beyoncè Was A Dream Of His [AUDIO]

KYSDC.Com

In October, Eminem took the world by storm with his freestyle about Trump at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. During that cypher the rapper talked about him being a bad leader, racist and some other choice words. While interviewing on Shade 45, Eminem shared his feelings about Trump a bit and talked about working with Beyoncè.

The rapper said, “I can’t stand that motherfucker. I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. I was kinda waiting for him to say something, and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.” He went on to talk about working with Beyoncè and how it’s always been on his to-do list. He praised the singer and said, “Every song she puts out, every album, it’s so calculated and precise. And everything’s always so perfect.” Fans are excited and hope to see the two perform “Walk on Water” together soon.

