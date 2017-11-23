News & Gossip
Barber Purchases New Salon For Girlfriend Can Follow Her Dreams [VIDEO]

Smiling hairdresser and customer in hair salon

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

This is like a fairytale and so many will love this story. Khyree Sharif Townes might only be 20 years old but he’s known for being a talented barber in Atlanta. Some of his clients include Rick Ross and many others.

 

When I FIRST met this girl her son was 2 days old & her mother was locked up trying make a way for her & it's been a hard ass year for my girl trying to find her way but she got it a month ago she started doing Frontals thank to @arrogant_tae123 (her brother) & today I surprised her with her FISRT SHOP I gave her one of the biggest Suites in the BUILDING She gave me two weeks to be done😂 and I did it☹️😋I love your girl @maia.aniya_ Ima give you the world I promise, take over this game girl you not even 18 yet and got 9 stations🤑 they gone hate you even more Bae just tell em to get ready for your second one 2018 I Promise🤘🏽🙏🏽 #GodGotUs #KOCASBEAUTYBAR @cutcreatersalonsuites #BTHPRINCESS #FLAWLESSEXPERIENCE @osx_mrhands

A post shared by BTH✊🏽 Only Fear ALLAH👳🏽 (@khyree_city) on

 

According to Buzzfeed, Townes’s family created the Cut Creaters Salon franchise. It is now located in several locations in Georgia and New Jersey. When he was 18 he decided to invest his money into his own shop. His girlfriend, Maia even followed and began doing hair. Khyree even helps her cut her frontal wigs and her hair.

 

Her dream was to always own her own beauty shop. Recently Khyree did the unthinkable for his girlfriend and posted it on social media. He said, “It’s been a hard-ass year for my girl. She started doing frontal [wigs] thanks to her brother, and today I surprised her with her first shop. I love you. Imma give you the world, I promise. Take over this game, girl. You not even18 yet and got 9 stations🤑. They gone hate you even more.” Maia was shocked as she entered her salon and we wish this young couple the best in their future careers.

