Barber Purchases New Salon For Girlfriend Can Follow Her Dreams [VIDEO]

This is like a fairytale and so many will love this story. Khyree Sharif Townes might only be 20 years old but he’s known for being a talented barber in Atlanta. Some of his clients include Rick Ross and many others.

According to Buzzfeed, Townes’s family created the Cut Creaters Salon franchise. It is now located in several locations in Georgia and New Jersey. When he was 18 he decided to invest his money into his own shop. His girlfriend, Maia even followed and began doing hair. Khyree even helps her cut her frontal wigs and her hair.

Her dream was to always own her own beauty shop. Recently Khyree did the unthinkable for his girlfriend and posted it on social media. He said, “It’s been a hard-ass year for my girl. She started doing frontal [wigs] thanks to her brother, and today I surprised her with her first shop. I love you. Imma give you the world, I promise. Take over this game, girl. You not even18 yet and got 9 stations . They gone hate you even more.” Maia was shocked as she entered her salon and we wish this young couple the best in their future careers.

