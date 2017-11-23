Was Lil Peep’s Death An Accident?

KYSDC.Com

Lil Peep’s death still remains unknown. According to XXL, peep was found dead on his tour bus from an alleged overdose from Xanax. Some members of his team and family believe that his passing was an accident.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Peep’s brother said, “We [the family] have heard there was some sort of substance he did not expect to be involved in the substance he was taking. He thought he could take what he did, but he had been given something and he didn’t realize what it was.” The brother also mentioned that before passing Peep was happy.

In a post on Instagram before his death, Peep spoke out a little about his life. He said, “I just wana be everybody’s everything I want too much from people but then I don’t want anything from them at the same time u feel me I don’t let people help me but I need help but not when I have my pills but that’s temporary one day maybe I won’t die young and I’ll be happy? What is happy I always have happiness for like 10 seconds and then it’s gone. I’m getting so tired of this.” Peep had plans of getting into acting as well as fashion. Toxicology reports can possibly take two months to verify what happened to him.

RELATED: Is Lil Uzi Vert Going To Stop Using Drugs After The Death Of Lil Peep?

RELATED: Lil Peep [PHOTOS]

RELATED: 21-Year-Old Lil Peep Dies Of An Overdose And The Internet Is In Total Shock

The Latest: