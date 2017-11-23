Lee Daniels Believes Hip-Hop Is More Tolerant Of The LGBTQ Community

Lee Daniels might be the creator of the show “Empire,” but he has some things to say about the hip-hop community. Vibe reports, that Daniels believes that the hip-hop culture has changed over time. He also spoke out suggesting that hip-hop has become tolerant of gay rappers.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In an interview Daniels was asked if we would ever see a gay rapper go platinum and he said, “It’d be nice, wouldn’t it?” He doesn’t believe that hip-hop is behind the movement and mentioned, “No, I think we’re shook. “I think America is shook finally.”
On “Larry King Live,” Daniels discussed the acceptance of homophobia in hip-hop. He even spoke about the character of “Jamal” played by Jussie Smollet and how he opened up about being gay in the industry. There are a number of gay artists including Frank Ocean, Young M.A. Syd and more that continue to show change within the industry.
RELATED: Adrienne Bailon Lays Into Mo’Nique For Slamming Lee Daniels [VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Oprah, Lee Daniels Comments [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah, Tyler Perry And Lee Daniels [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other Struggle Plates)
- LOL: If Your Family Is Racist, Hire This Guy As Your Thanksgiving Date
- Beyonce Is Coming For Your Holiday Coins
- This Drummer Will Get You Hype For The Football Game