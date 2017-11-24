Evelyn Braxton Shares Horrific Story About Getting Away From Vincent Herbert During Violent Outburst [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Tamar Braxton is going through a divorce with her husband, Vincent Herbert and details are surfacing that he was allegedly abusive. Tamar’s mom, Evelyn Braxton recently did a interview with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and spoke about Vince’s abusive behavior.

Evelyn recently went on “Sister Circle” and told them a story about how Vince one day turned on her. She recalled waking up to yelling and Vincent was abusing Tamar. She was trying to run and getaway and Evelyn spoke to him, but then he began to yell at her.

Evelyn went back to her room and held her grandson tight. She even put a chair behind the door so he couldn’t come in. She said, “I held that baby all night long that’s no way for anyone to live.” We will keep the Braxton family in our prayers.

