Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Bad Bird: This Thanksgiving Turkey Is Burnt To A Crisp, Yet Juicy—And Twitter Is Confused

Not sure how this happened...

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Of course, Twitter couldn’t pass up the opportunity to roast this horrible bird.

Hit the flip to see more hilarious comments from the internet.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos