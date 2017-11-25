Cam’ron Reacts to Ma$e Diss Track

Over the Thanksgiving holiday week, the old on-going beef between Cam’ron and Ma$e reignited when Cam’ron had some things to say during the intro of the new Dipset Project. Also back in March, Killa Cam accused his former collaborator of turning to church in order to avoid problems in the streets.

“Mase wasn’t coming outside. That shit just got a little aggressive. You go triple platinum, shit’s gonna get aggressive.”

Ma$e had had enough!

Murder Ma$e dropped a fire a** diss over JAY-Z’s “Blueprint².

“Imagine 20 years with a bitter b–ch and same the drama. Dame told you do this shit, you don’t see Dame’s karma? / K-9 on your ass with no distraction / Pussy ni**a wearin’ pink, guess he think he matchin’.”

Cam’ron is now teasing his response to Ma$e’s ‘The Oracle” on his Instagram.

