Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump Defend Malia Obama’s Right to Privacy

Days after a photo of Malia Obama kissing a boy at a football game and one of her smoking surfaced on the Internet, a past and current First Daughter are sticking up for the Harvard freshman.
According to PEOPLE, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump are condemning coverage that focuses on the 19-year-old’s private life.
On Friday, Clinton, who knows a lot about not having her privacy respected, tweeted: “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better.”
Trump’s eldest daughter echoed the same sentiment:”Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”
Other folks, celebs included, took to Twitter to also show their support for former President Obama and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter:
Look: Malia is out there trying to live her best life. People need to let her be and let her grow into the woman she is meant to be–on her own terms and in her own time.
