Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump Defend Malia Obama’s Right to Privacy

Days after a photo of Malia Obama kissing a boy at a football game and one of her smoking surfaced on the Internet, a past and current First Daughter are sticking up for the Harvard freshman.

According to PEOPLE, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump are condemning coverage that focuses on the 19-year-old’s private life.

On Friday, Clinton, who knows a lot about not having her privacy respected, tweeted: “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better.”

Trump’s eldest daughter echoed the same sentiment:”Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Other folks, celebs included, took to Twitter to also show their support for former President Obama and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter:

Let Malia live. — COMMON (@common) November 24, 2017

Wait, all Malia Obama did was blow smoke rings? LOL. Shit. Y’all had me thinking she was dating 14-year-old girls or something. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 24, 2017

For those who are surprised that right wing blogs like @DailyCaller are attacking Malia Obama, remember the same crowd attacked her and her sister when they were litte girls for wearing peace T-shirts, not to mention how Limbaugh & Co. treated @ChelseaClinton when she was a kid. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 25, 2017

19-year-old Malia Obama can't smoke and make out with a boy at a tailgate party but Roy Moore can molest a 14-year-old girl and you'll vote for him just to keep the Democrat out of the Senate? Your priorities are fucked. pic.twitter.com/qGGCO2mtbb — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 24, 2017

TIME should name Malia Obama person of the year for putting up with this BS for so long. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) November 24, 2017

Why are people so worried about what Malia Obama doing?

Worry about a president who said he'd date his own daughter — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) November 24, 2017

all these white parents are talking shit about Malia Obama smoking weed like their sons aren’t snorting cocain off some girls tits tonight at a frat party g2g — lexi (@lexiiiiiistfu) November 25, 2017

There will be no Malia Obama slander on my timeline pic.twitter.com/sTFZwInF5C — ✨ (@LoveMayaJ) November 24, 2017

BREAKING: Malia Obama smokes weed pic.twitter.com/tYkluMIa1v — rickandmorty (@rickandmorty101) November 24, 2017

Look: Malia is out there trying to live her best life. People need to let her be and let her grow into the woman she is meant to be–on her own terms and in her own time.

