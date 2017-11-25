Thanksgiving Miracle! Donor Found For Georgia 2-Year-Old Denied Kidney Transplant Because of Father’s Probation

File this under the “Best news you needed to read NOW.”

Remember the two-year-old boy born without kidneys whose father couldn’t donate his because of a parole violation? Well apparently, A.J. Burgess has found a new donor that is a perfect match!

According WXIA, A.J. went in to surgery around 7:30 am on Wednesday and was in recovery by noon.

“They (the family) want to thank everyone that supported him, the community that rallied around him,” the family’s lawyer Muwali Davis told the news station.

Update: A.J. Burgess has received his kidney transplant and is in recovery. https://t.co/VvAXaiJgvU — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) November 22, 2017

Oh…and Tyler Perry gifted A.J.’s mother Camille Burgess a new car too! Talk about a double blessing!

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, A.J. has recently battled a potentially deadly infection, contracted pneumonia, had surgery to implant a new port for his dialysis treatments. He also had to receive blood transfusions after being released, which Camille wrote on Facebook she had no transportation to get her son to his hemodialysis appointments three times a week.

But then Madea stepped in and helped!

As we previously reported, A.J. had finally found a 100 percent match in his father. But Anthony Dickerson Sr. can’t donate his organ to his son because he violated his probation last month when he was charged with possession of a firearm.

At first, he claimed that Emory Hospital officials in Atlanta weren’t too concerned about his arrest sending a letter to the Gwinnett County Jail supporting his involvement in the upcoming procedure. However, this supportive sentiment changed when Dickerson was released from jail.

According to Dickerson, he later received a letter that said the life-saving surgery was going to be put on hold until next year even though Dickerson was released from jail on Oct. 2, in time for his surgery set for Oct. 3.

It read: “The Living Donor Transplant Team at Emory as asked Mr. Dickerson for evidence of compliance from his parole officer for the next three months. We will re-evaluate Mr. Dickerson in January 2018 after receipt of his completed documentation.”

Dickerson and his family do not understand how a parole violation should be connected to their son’s surgery, especially since Dickerson is healthy and ready to go forward with the transplant.

“It’s about my son,” A.J.’s mother, Carmella Burgess, told WTSP in October.

“He’s been through a lot. It’s like we’ve been waiting on this. And Dad making a mistake shouldn’t affect what he wants to do with our son.”

Janet Christenbury, an Emory spokeswoman, said the hospital can’t disclose any info on this case.

“Guidelines for organ transplantation are designed to maximize the chance of success for organ recipients and minimize risk for living donors,” Christenbury said.

“Because of privacy regulations and respect for patient confidentiality, we cannot share specific information about our patients.

Looking to the future, we are so happy that A.J.’s Thanksgiving miracle finally came true!

