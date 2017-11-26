Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn Son Kenzo

Less than a week after giving birth, Eniko Hart has shared a little glimpse of her and Kevin Hart’s baby boy Kenzo.
The model posted up a pic of her bundle of joy (and her snapback) on Instagram. Look at the top of his little head!
She captioned it with the following: “A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!”
We love the protective dog at her feet!
As we previously reported, the Harts welcomed their first child together on November 21, days after she posted a final bump photo to the ‘gram, asking her little one to make an appearance.
Hart shares two children with ex-wife Torrei Hart.
dear kenzo,🦋 you’re now 40 weeks, and 3 days past your due date! i know you’re quite comfy and warm in there..but it’s time! 🤗 even though we don’t have any control over when you decide to make your debut we just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it’s time to meet your parents! We love you.. 👶🏽♥ #SpeakitintoExistence ✨ #AllOnGodsTiming #HappySunday🙏🏽
It’s no secret that the couple had some serious drama towards the end of Eniko’s pregnancy. In the midst of the Jumanji star’s sex scandal, Kevin issued a public apology to his wife and kids for his infidelity.
However, the couple kept a cool front in the public eye, seemingly moving past the controversy and focusing on their growing bundle of joy:
We can’t wait to see Kenzo’s little face!
