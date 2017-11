In the most random of pairings…”Girl’s Trip” funny lady Tiffany Haddish and Barbara Streisand were spotted together!

They hung out on Saturday night and even Bab’s husband James Brolin was there! But Tiffany posted a pic on Twitter that she put Barbara on to game!

Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today pic.twitter.com/sGt7R1hOwi — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) November 26, 2017

Sidebar…looks like Barbara has a new Netflix special about her recent concert tour!

