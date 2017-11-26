Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram Star Exposes True Colors

Copyright © 2017 Interactive One, LLC.
Source: RapidEye / Getty
Damn, @DanRue.
Probably should have stayed silent.
Dan is a white man. Dan thinks that if Black folks say "cracka", he can say "nigga". Don't be like Dan. And don't be like Nick, co-signing. pic.twitter.com/SuYXnxcC2m
— m u l a t r e s s (@missenigmatic) October 12, 2017
It was all good just a tweet ago pic.twitter.com/TCu60ko62A
— No Relation, Esq. (@TheCosby) November 26, 2017
Just gone drop this here for references pic.twitter.com/0kahBWLvgn
— dess..🤤 (@keepingupw_dess) November 26, 2017
RT if you thought this whole time that nigga Dan was lightskinned. https://t.co/kVWQu8mkzJ
— Sean (@clapback_king) November 26, 2017
"OH NO DAN BAY BAY WUT IS YOU DOIN!?!?" pic.twitter.com/unFFQYw2Ee
— Black Marlins Man 🍗 (@ampaveli) November 26, 2017
Damn Dan…
Peter Piper Picka Pan, without the beard Dan is a bland Caucasian man. https://t.co/VDDoO62JLa
— Polar Bear of Color 🐻 (@ReverendDrDash) November 26, 2017
wait danrue aint light skinned pic.twitter.com/dryvCTdPaC
— Tay (@TheMaroonV) November 25, 2017
Idk if we are mad at Dan, a black man, because he’s been telling people he’s white and compared nigga to cracka or Dan, a white man, who said nigga then called himself off-white alternative creole as an attempt to deflect 😂😂😂😂😂
— Rockets 15-4 🚀 (@HumbleTeej) November 26, 2017
Only in America.