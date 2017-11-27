Over A Hundred Women Come Forward Stating They Were Allegedly Sexually Assaulted At Massage Envy

KYSDC.Com

Massage Envy has been known for a place where people go and try to relax while getting massages. Recently more than 180 people are now saying they were sexually assaulted there. According to BuzzFeed News, the company is now saying its not their problem to solve. One customer is even speaking out about what she experienced at her local Massage Envy.

Susan Ingram will never forget the day in 2015 when she went in to the Massage Envy in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Ingram was having her seventh session with her massage therapist James Deiter. When she closed her eyes, Deiter allegedly began to rub his penis against her body, grab her breast and the touch her vagina. She was in disbelief it was happening drove home crying and then called the spa back to report the issue.

The manager refused to take Deiter out of his session with another female client. Ingram said, “Nicole, he stuck his fingers in my vagina less than an hour ago.” After getting off the phone, Ingram spoke with police and then they interviewed Ingram. He confessed and said, “I need help.” He ended up pleading guilty and admitting that he sexually molested a total of nine women while working at Massage Envy. Records showed in court that two of those nine women warned the spa about his actions before. The owner of this Massage Envy even said, “I was following the policy of Massage Envy and therefore I thought it was appropriate.”

Women all over are now coming forward to talk about what they have experienced at Massage Envy. One woman in Florida even reported that her therapist tried to stick his entire fist into her vagina. Massage Envy says, “We hold franchise owners accountable to our policies and, when we say nothing is more important to us than treating clients with respect and giving them a safe, professional experience, we mean it.” We will keep you posted with any updates on this story.

