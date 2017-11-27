Entertainment
This Crazy Conspiracy Theory About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Make You Question Their Royal Engagement

It's got us thinking...

Meghan Markle will make a beautiful bride when she marries Prince Harry, but there may be a slight issue, according to conspiracy theorists who say the power couple could eventually recolonize America.

“Prince Harry’s kids will be Americans,” Greg Pollowitz tweeted. “What if one grows up to be president and is in line for the throne at the same time?” Great question and it’s got us shook, even though the possibility is highly unlikely (barring some tragic accident, the throne would go to Prince William and his heirs before it went to Prince Harry’s).

