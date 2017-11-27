Get Ready For All Those Christmas Parties With The Best Hip Hop Holiday Sweaters

Global Grind

In the past few years, ugly Christmas sweaters have seem to become the go-to theme for any holiday party. Of course, the ugly Christmas sweater has been around probably as long as Christmas itself, but only recently did people begin to have fun with the concept and do their best to have the ugliest, most entertaining sweater possible.

Along with the urge for people to out-ugly one another with their holiday attire comes a surge in the production of different options for Christmas sweaters. For all us hip hop heads, the idea of combining an ugly Christmas sweater with our love for music just seems like a match made in heaven–and many of our favorite artists have made it easy to find something perfect to show love at all of those Christmas parties you’ll be going to over the next month.

We’ve gathered a list of some of the dopest hip hop-themed Christmas sweaters for this season so that you can look your flyest at all of the holiday parties to come. Whether you’re a fan of The Roots, 21 Savage, or Kanye West, we got you covered.

“Merry Questmas” Questlove Christmas Sweater

It's holiday season! Merry Questmas Holiday Sweatshirts are available in the shop now: https://t.co/bqHBQs5rRf pic.twitter.com/ge4wDOcpLD — okpshop (@okpshop) November 24, 2017

