Issa Rae Sprinkles All Kinds Of Black Girl Magic In Her First Covergirl Commercial

Issa Rae‘s first ever Covergirl spot is finally here, and needless to say, our favorite Awkward Black Girl did not disappoint.

The Insecure creator took to social media to reveal the new ad and new limited edition Melting Pout Metallics lip gloss just in time for Cyber Monday.

🎉 MY FIRST @COVERGIRL SPOT IS HERE! 🎉

I’m rocking our NEW Limited Edition #MeltingPoutMetallics in 24 Carat… And we’re celebrating the launch with a CYBER MONDAY exclusive! You can buy my new fave lip for a LIMITED TIME ONLY @ https://t.co/fJqTRJU68g. #IAmWhatIMakeUp 👄 pic.twitter.com/AF2YgIqyku — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) November 27, 2017

Just two months ago, the beauty brand announced that they’ve partnered with the culture shifter for their #IAMWHATIAM campagne and Issa fans were hype to see a fellow awkward, Black queen as the face of “beauty.”

Congrats Iss! Hit the flip to see what her little Rae’s had to say about the dope new ad.

