Issa Rae Sprinkles All Kinds Of Black Girl Magic In Her First Covergirl Commercial

Issa Rae‘s first ever Covergirl spot is finally here, and needless to say, our favorite Awkward Black Girl did not disappoint.
The Insecure creator took to social media to reveal the new ad and new limited edition Melting Pout Metallics lip gloss just in time for Cyber Monday.
Just two months ago, the beauty brand announced that they’ve partnered with the culture shifter for their #IAMWHATIAM campagne and Issa fans were hype to see a fellow awkward, Black queen as the face of “beauty.”
Congrats Iss! Hit the flip to see what her little Rae’s had to say about the dope new ad.
