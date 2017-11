Global Grind

I know you believe you've seen the worst shoes ever, but no. You haven't. pic.twitter.com/ihtQUMORIy — Rachel Stewart (@RFStew) November 26, 2017

Chances are you’ve all been a witness to what you think is the most horrible shoe you’ve ever seen, but as Rachel Stewart (@RFStew) put it, it gets a lot worse.

This weekend, Stewart tweeted out a photo of what appeared to be high heels made out hooves, animal hide, and the barrel of a gun. They’re nightmarish and we pray they aren’t actually for sale. See the pic above, plus Twitter’s mixed response on the flip.

