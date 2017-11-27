Big Sean Kinda Responds To Ex Naya Rivera’s Arrest

Ever felt like you dodged a bullet? Has Big Sean’s “IDFW” ever came on and you felt the need to rap every word?

Well over the holiday Big Sean’s Ex, actress Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with Domestic battery. According to reports, Naya and her husband were visiting family in West Virginia for the holidays when Naya drank a little too much and assaulted her husband over his head and face in front of their child.

Big Sean, who is currently happily dating singer Jhene Aiko, posted this video on his twitter page soon after the domestic violence news broke:

