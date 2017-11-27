Ray J and Princess Love Are Expecting A Baby

If you follow Love & Hip Hop and Ray J’s story line, you’re aware of some of the frustrations and complications the newlyweds have had with trying to conceive. Well, Ray J broke the news today on The Real.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Photo by WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of 'Kendra On Top' And 'Driven To Love' - Arrivals
If you follow Love & Hip Hop and Ray J’s story line, you’re aware of some of the frustrations and complications the newlyweds have had with trying to conceive. Well, Ray J broke the news today on The Real.