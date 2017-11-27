Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big Backed Boxer Bae

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment / GettyYou can’t keep a good girl down.

Right after it was announced both ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Daytime Divas’ were cancelled, actress Tichina Arnold is bouncing back by cozying up to a new bae.

The 48-year-old ‘Martin’ alum has been romantically linked to heavyweight boxer from Detroit, Cedric Boswell.

Ok #TichinaArnold 👀🍫 #blacklove A post shared by BlackAmericaWeb (@blackamericaweb) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

In 2016, Arnold went through an ugly divorce with NBA coach Reno Bighorns after 4 years of marriage. The split changed the 48-year-old’s approach to relationships, telling People back in July,

“I always allowed the man to choose me, so I’m going to switch direction a little and give myself more time. I doubt if I’ll ever get married again. I’m older now, I have no ideals. I’m blessed to have done it all.”

Well looks like she’s doing it all and some. Have fun Tichina!

Along with having a new beau, Tichina is one proud mama.

Check out her daughter sanging below:

#PressPlay #TichinaArnold's daughter better sing!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 24, 2017 at 11:45am PST

