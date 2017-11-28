Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]

Tyra Banks is the queen of the jungle in her spread for Paper Magazine.

Tyra slipped into some wild looks for the last installment of Paper’s Break The Internet series. The supermodel supplied her best smize for the photo shoot, where she’s dressed up as a cat.

Her looks are so powerful, they’re practically magic. Check out how she transforms in this epic boomerang!

Tyra transformed into a tiger for the most striking pictures.

@TyraBanks is fierce in our @Swarovski crystal sheer body suit on the cover of @PaperMagazine for the #BreakTheInternet jaw-dropping transformation. Always a pleasure working with @BCompleted #TyraBanks #MichaelSchmidtStudios #PaperMagazine A post shared by Michael Schmidt Studios (@michaelschmidtstudios) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:47am PST

🐯 but make it fashion #BreakTheInternet A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:48am PST

🐅🐯🐅🐯🐅 #BreakTheInternet A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

She tried out a few other catty looks for the shoot, briefly becoming a lioness.

