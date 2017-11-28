Is Kandi Burruss Trying To Play The Rest Of Xscape With Her Tour Bus?

KYSDC.Com

Fans were so happy to hear that Xscape was coming back and going on tour. Overtime though everyone could tell some things have changed. According to Straight From The A!, some members of Xscape aren’t really feeling how they are being treated by the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star.

During an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” the group sat down with Andy Cohen to talk about their tour and new music. It was revealed then that Kandi would not be apart of making more music with the group, but she would continue on the tour. Recently, Kandi showed off her own tour bus and it was very nice.

The bus has her face on it and has her name on it. There is no word on how the other members are getting around for the different shows, but it looks like they’ll be traveling separately. Do you think Kandi is being shady by showing off her tour bus?

