Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Hey Grenades, The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Is Back For A New MTV Spin-Off

DTF?

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Get ready for tons of GTL (gym, tanning, laundry) on your TV screen—the guidos and guidettes of the Jersey Shore cast are back for a spin-off.

On Monday, Nov. 27, MTV announced that Deena Nicole Cortese, Pauly D, JWOWW, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Snooki, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will reunite for a new series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, due in 2018.

In a promo for the show, Snooki can be heard yelling “We’re back bitches…can’t fucking wait!” — and neither can her fans.

Stay tuned.

Snooki Falls While Leaving The Jersey Shore House (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

Snooki Falls While Leaving The Jersey Shore House (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Snooki Falls While Leaving The Jersey Shore House (PHOTOS)

Snooki Falls While Leaving The Jersey Shore House (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos