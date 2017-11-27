Lin-Manuel Miranda And Weird Al Were On The Set Of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ For Some Big News

Global Grind

This past summer, Lin-Manuel Miranda posted a photo of him along with Weird Al Yankovic, who were both informed at the same time that they were going to be receiving their very own stars on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Back in June, people delighted in the shocked faces captured and then posted by Lin as both stars found out the good news–the tweet says that they were both simply at lunch together when they were presented with the information.

The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE'D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL. pic.twitter.com/z3L8PvYNyW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017

Now, 5 months later, some new information about this occurrence has surfaced, and it makes these two getting their Walk Of Fame news even more epic than it was before. It seems that the person who delivered the news to Weird Al and Lin-Manuel was Larry David.

Now It Can Be Told: The gentleman who informed me and @Lin_Manuel that we were both getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was none other than… Mr. Larry David. pic.twitter.com/Rcn4bDFxGp — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 27, 2017

That’s right, the two were on the set of Curb Your Enthusiasm when they found out from Larry David that they were both about to get their stars–that’s not something that happens everyday. Now that the Curb episode they appeared on finally aired, it was okay for them to announce that was where they were presented with the news.

It's true! @alyankovic and I were at lunch ON SET AT CURB! IT GETS WEIRDER! https://t.co/2uN8i2u6cz — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2017

Who better to deliver some life-changing news than Larry David? If only him delivering the news was caught on video….

