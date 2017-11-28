Which Real Housewife Of Atlanta Gets Paid The Most?

We’ve heard NeNe Leakes say “ I’m cashing Trump checks” but which housewife really gets paid the most for being of the show? Which Atlanta housewife is the richest?

A big misconception that I think everyone has , is that reality stars are paid by the episode. Though that may be the case for some shows, RHOA stars are paid by the season. According to the balance.com, for this past season Kandi Burruss earns the most per episode and is likely to get paid more than her other counterparts for participating in the reunion .That has since then changed since NeNe Leaks has returned to the show who is estimated to be worth $12 million as of 2017 and get is estimated to receive $3 million a season.

The following information was taken from a public sources, and the stars are listed in order of who is paid the most to least and Not in order of net worth. These figures represent what the house wives were reportedly paid as of February 2017 for the previous season.

NeNe Leakes

Estimated Net Worth 2017 – $12 Million

Kandi Burruss

Paid Per Season: $1.9 million

Estimated Net Worth: $35 million

Kenya Moore

Paid Per Season: $1.4 million

Estimated Net Worth: $800K

Phaedra Parks

Paid Per Season: $1.3

Estimated Net Worth: $2 million

Cynthia Bailey

Paid Per Season: $1.2 million

Estimated Net Worth: $500K

Sheree Whitfield

Paid Per Season: $800K

Estimated Net Worth: $100,000

Porsha Williams-Stewart

Paid Per Season: Unconfirmed est. $700K

Estimated Net Worth: $500K

So to wrap things up, salaries can change from season to season depending on storylines, who can bring the most drama for ratings, and even family and friends role in the season.

(The salaries listed above are based on media and website reports and should not be viewed as 100 percent accurate)

words by: Ericc Adkins