Twitter Trolls No. 45 After Melania Trump Hangs Mistletoe In The White House

Copyright © 2017 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Keep your husband away from the mistletoe!
— Drumpf (@DDrumpf16) November 28, 2017
Keep your husband away from the mistletoe!
— Drumpf (@DDrumpf16) November 28, 2017
Harassment stations (aka mistletoe) hung from the ceiling of the WH in this political climate is so perfectly on brand for Trump it hurts.
— MishMash (@michhastings) November 27, 2017
Harassment stations (aka mistletoe) hung from the ceiling of the WH in this political climate is so perfectly on brand for Trump it hurts.
— MishMash (@michhastings) November 27, 2017
Danger Danger. #Pedophile
— Francesca (@KitkatTokyo) November 27, 2017
Danger Danger. #Pedophile
— Francesca (@KitkatTokyo) November 27, 2017
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »