Trend Of Upside-Down Christmas Trees Has Some Folks Disturbed

Global Grind

So upside-down Christmas trees are becoming a thing now and it’s causing a divide amongst holiday lovers.

The recent boom stems from an upside-down tree that hung in the Westfield San Francisco Centre last year. The 50-foot-tall tree is returning this year and the lighting ceremony is set to happen on November 30.

Since the tree’s 2016 viral debut, imitators have followed. There’s now one at Claridge’s Hotel in London, and one in the Hotel del Coronado near San Diego.

The @claridgeshotel Christmas tree designed by Karl Lagerfeld has been unveiled and, in what could be a very fashionable nod to Stranger Things, it’s upside down. Thoughts? #BazaarLoves #ChristmasinLondon #Claridges #KarlLagerfeld A post shared by Harper's Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:52am PST

Had to check out the #UpsidedownChristmasTree #HotelDelCoronado #HolidaysAtTheDel #Christmas2017 A post shared by 🎀Marjorie Fernandez Arboleda🎀 (@helloxmarj) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Even Target and Amazon are hopping on the bandwagon, selling trees designed for introverted display.

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017

Now that the odd trend is catching on, of course social media had to give their thoughts. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: