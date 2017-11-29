NBC Fires Today Show Host Matt Lauer Over Inappropriate Behavior

NBC Fires Today Show Host Matt Lauer Over Inappropriate Behavior

In a shocking move NBC announced that they have fired Today Show host Matt Lauer for “inappropriate behavior.” The company reported that an employee fired a report last night and it was the first against the longstanding Morning Show host. They also state that this may not have been the first time and They would move forward and terminate his employment with the company.

Today” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced Lauer’s firing

In a memo to employees sent Wednesday morning, NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the complaint, which was made by a colleague of Lauer’s, prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards.” Lauer has been the co-anchor on the Today Show since 1997 replacing Bryant Gumbel. He has been with NBC sine 1992 filling in as a newsreading for the legendary morning show.

