Tamar Braxton Describes The Moment That Changed Her Life

Currently, on making her rounds on The Great Xscape Tour, Tamar Braxton has a lot to sing about. Despite reports circulating about the end of her long-time relationship with husband and manager, Vince Herbert, She was all smiles and positive vibes when she visited the Radio One Richmond studios to sit down with King Tutt.

When asked if fans should be looking out for new works inspired by any recent tabloid headlines, Braxton notes that she actually writes her best music after she has made it through the storm.

Braxton is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. While a contestant on Dancing With the Stars she took ill and had to leave the show. At a time when she was on the top of the world, everything changed. “When I got sick I felt human,” Braxton recalls. Now she is back to work with a clean bill of health and an exciting new tour.

See King Tutt’s interview with Tamar Braxton above!

