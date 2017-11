Earlier this year Ballou High School made national headlines after announcing that for the first time, every graduate had applied and was accepted to college..

Today an article dropped some very disturbing numbers and information regarding pressure on teachers to pass students who had not done work and were absent over 100 days, which prompted the mayor and chancellor of DCPS to hold a press conference today…CLICK HERE FOR ARTICLE AND READ!!!!!

#LIVE: DC public Schools Chancellor, Mayor Bowser address investigation into attendance issues at Ballou High School. https://t.co/CUW7QSayal pic.twitter.com/Co041D5vC7 — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) November 29, 2017

