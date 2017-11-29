19-Year-Old White Cornell University Student Charged With Hate Crime

KYSDC.Com

John Greenwood a 19-year-old student from Cornell University has been charged with a hate crime after being in connection with an assault on a Black classmate. According to The Root, the list of charges continue to grow. Greenwood is also facing criminal mischief and aggravated harassment.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In September, a Black student from Cornell called police after he was attacked outside his home and people were yelling racial slurs. Greenwood was picked up that evening. Since then he has admitted to using racial slurs and apologized for his actions.

Greenwood’s attorney mentioned that his client was not involved in any physical altercations. The victim will remain unidentified, but he remembers asking the students that bothered him to leave him alone. He was punched and called the n-word there is no word on what will happen to Greenwood, but we will keep you posted.

RELATED: Lynched Black Doll Not A Hate Crime, Just “Foolish Prank,” School Superintendent Says

RELATED: White Man Charged With Hate Crime For Assault At Chicago Starbucks

RELATED: Congressional Black Caucus Presses Trump Administration On Hate Crimes

The Latest: