News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

19-Year-Old White Cornell University Student Charged With Hate Crime

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
Black Police Precinct And Courthouse Museum Recalls Miami's Segregated Past

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

John Greenwood a 19-year-old student from Cornell University has been charged with a hate crime after being in connection with an assault on a Black classmate. According to The Root, the list of charges continue to grow. Greenwood is also facing criminal mischief and aggravated harassment.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In September, a Black student from Cornell called police after he was attacked outside his home and people were yelling racial slurs. Greenwood was picked up that evening. Since then he has admitted to using racial slurs and apologized for his actions.

Greenwood’s attorney mentioned that his client was not involved in any physical altercations. The victim will remain unidentified, but he remembers asking the students that bothered him to leave him alone. He was punched and called the n-word there is no word on what will happen to Greenwood, but we will keep you posted.

RELATED: Lynched Black Doll Not A Hate Crime, Just “Foolish Prank,” School Superintendent Says

RELATED: White Man Charged With Hate Crime For Assault At Chicago Starbucks

RELATED: Congressional Black Caucus Presses Trump Administration On Hate Crimes

The Latest:

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

11 photos Launch gallery

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

Continue reading 20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos